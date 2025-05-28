Lilo & Stitch is the live-action remake of the 2002 animated feature of the same name. The latest 2025 release has established a benchmark with its opening weekend collection. The film has surpassed Thunderbolts* as one of the year’s top 3 highest-grossing Hollywood movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. It has restored Disney’s reputation to some extent after the box office flop Snow White earlier this year. This live-action remake shows great potential and might be one of the biggest earners of the year, even crossing the $1 billion milestone.

Crossed the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Lilo & Stitch was made on a budget of $100 million, and it has already earned more than three times that. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the live-action remake collected $146.01 million on its three-day opening weekend across 4,410 theatres in the United States. On Memorial Day, the film dropped by -13.4% from Sunday, collecting $36.58 million on Monday. Therefore, the film registered the biggest Memorial Day opening with its $182.6 million collection.

Internationally, the collected $17.1 million on Monday, its first one taking the collection to $178.6 million. This is higher than what Moana 2 and Inside Out 2 collected. Allied to the $182.6 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $361.2 million cume.

Beats Thunderbolts* in less than a week

The MCU movie is benefiting from strong word-of-mouth and is facing competition with its everything. Thunderbolts* was the third highest-grossing film of the year with its $357.4 million worldwide gross. Lilo & Stitch surpassed that with its $361.2 million global total in just six days as the third highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 [From highest to lowest]

A Minecraft Movie – $940.7 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million Lilo & Stitch – $361.20 million Sinners – $338.8 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $206.04 million

Lilo & Stitch was released in the theaters on May 23 and will beat Captain America 4 on its 2nd weekend.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $146.01 million

Total Domestic Gross – $182.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $361.2 million

