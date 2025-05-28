Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s weekend and Memorial Day actuals were higher than the previously reported 4-day weekend gross. According to the new numbers, it has surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean 5 as the 16th biggest Memorial Day debut of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This is the third Tom Cruise-led film to make it to the top 20 biggest Memorial Day weekends ever list—Top Gun: Maverick was at the top and was replaced this year by Lilo & Stitch, and Mission: Impossible 2 is also on the list. MI8 surpassed MI2’s debut weekend collection.

Revised 4-day Memorial Day weekend numbers of Mission: Impossible 8

According to the revised data on Box Office Mojo’s database, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $64.03 million on its three-day opening weekend in the United States. On Monday, the Memorial Day holiday, the Tom Cruise starrer film collected $15.00 million with a drop of -20.7% from Sunday. Therefore, the four-day opening weekend of MI8 is $79.04 million, the highest in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Mission Impossible 8 vs Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 on Memorial Day

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the last Pirates of the Caribbean film led by Johnny Depp. The film collected $78.47 million on its Memorial Day opening weekend. It was the 16th biggest Memorial Day release, but Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning beat that with its $79.04 million debut as the 16th biggest Memorial Day opening weekend [via Box Office Mojo].

Mission: Impossible 8 missed the #15 spot by just a few thousand. The 15th rank is occupied by X-Men: Apocalypse, which earned $79.8 million on its Memorial Day weekend in 2016.

#15. X-Men: Apocalypse – $79.8 million

#16. Mission: Impossible 8 – $79.04 million

#17. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 – $78.47 million

Comparison with other Tom Cruise movies on top-20 list

#2. Top Gun: Maverick – $160.5 million

#16. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $79.04 million

#19. Mission: Impossible II – $70.8 million

Worldwide Collection & Release

MI 8 has collected $127 million at the overseas box office so far, bringing the global cume to $206.04 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in theatres on May 23.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $64.03 million

Total Domestic Gross – $79.04 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $206.04 million

