Domestic Performance

It’s already been a month since Pixar’s latest animated film, Hoppers, was released in U.S. theaters, and it’s still among the top five titles at the domestic box office chart. After earning $45.3 million during its opening weekend across 4,000 North American locations, the highly rated sci-fi comedy recently added another $4.2 million over the April 10-12 weekend, registering just a 28.6% drop despite a reduction of 440 theaters. The latest weekend boost has pushed its current domestic tally to $157.4 million.

Nears $200 Million International Mark

Having already crossed the $150 million domestic mark, Hoppers is now chasing the $200 million international milestone. With its current $197.3 million overseas haul, the film is $2.7 million short of hitting that target. Having already outgrossed Sony’s animated release, GOAT’s $185.9 million global earnings, its worldwide total now stands at $354.7 million. As of now, the charming Pixar comedy ranks as the second-highest-grossing animated title globally so far in 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

After recently surpassing several past hits, including I, Robot (2004), Basic Instinct (1992), and X-Men: First Class (2011) globally, Hoppers is now almost at par with the acclaimed 1988 comedy-drama Rain Man ($354.8 million), starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise. At the same time, it is closing in on the worldwide box office of two iconic Tom Cruise films: Top Gun (1986) and Minority Report (2002). Here’s how much more Hoppers needs to earn to outgross them at the world box office.

Hoppers vs. Top Gun & Minority Report – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $157.4 million

International: $197.3 million

Worldwide: $354.7 million

Now, let’s take a look at how Top Gun and Minority Report have performed in terms of worldwide earnings.

Top Gun: $357.3 million Minority Report: $358.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures show that Hoppers currently needs around $2.6 million to overtake Top Gun’s global total and roughly $3.7 million to surpass Minority Report’s worldwide haul. Even if the film registers a 30-35% drop from the April 17-19 weekend and posts steady weekday numbers thereafter, it appears well positioned to outgross both films in the coming days. However, the final verdict should become clear as it continues its ongoing theatrical run.

What Is Hoppers About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

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