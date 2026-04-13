Hoppers has finally done it, surpassing Elemental’s domestic haul as the highest-grossing original animation post-COVID. It has also crossed a key milestone at the worldwide box office. The film has achieved this amazing feat despite losing 440 theaters in North America on Friday. However, with the loss of screens and the dominance of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it is slowing at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers at the North American box office

The Pixar original collected a solid $4.1 million at the domestic box office on its 6th three-day weekend. It is the 3rd biggest 6th three-day weekend for an original animation in over a decade. The movie has declined by 29.3% from last weekend despite losing 440 theaters on Friday. It has reached $157.1 million at the domestic box office. The film is tracking to gross between $165 million and $170 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Elemental as the highest-grossing original animation post-COVID

According to Box Office Mojo, Hoppers has surpassed Elemental‘s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing original animated film post-COVID. It is an incredible achievement by the Pixar original and has a long way to go before it ends its theatrical run.

Hoppers crosses the $350 million milestone worldwide

The film collected $7.4 million on its 6th weekend at the international box office. Its collections dipped by 40.3% from last weekend, and with that, it hit $197.3 million over 51 markets. Allied to the $157.1 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the Pixar original crossed the $350 million mark, standing at $354.4 million. It reportedly has its sights set on a $400 million global run. Hoppers was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $157.1 million

International – $197.3 million

Worldwide – $354.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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