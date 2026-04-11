The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to achieve another domestic milestone very soon. It became the first $100 million opener of 2026 and will soon become the first film of the year to cross a major milestone at the domestic box office. It is earning record numbers in North America and will achieve this feat in less than fifteen days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has surpassed the box-office collections of Project Hail Mary to become the highest-grossing film worldwide and domestically. The animated sequel is expected to cross the $600 million milestone worldwide. It has received mixed to positive reviews from viewers and critics.

How much has The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected on its 2nd Thursday at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $8 million on its second Thursday. It has earned the second-biggest Thursday ever for April releases. The film declined by 67.5% from last Thursday. It is less than The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $9.9 million second Thursday gross. The animated sequel has crossed the $239.1 million mark in North America.

Set to become the first film of 2026 to cross $250 million domestically

It is less than $20 million away from crossing the $250 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will cross that significant milestone during its second weekend and could even cross the $300 million mark in North America. The animated sequel will be the first film to cross the $250 million milestone this year.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crossed the $200 million mark at the overseas box office and is now at $206.6 million. Allied to the $239.1 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $445.7 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in the theaters on April 1.

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