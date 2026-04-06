The Super Mario Galaxy Movie crushes the industry expectations at the domestic box office. It has also set records worldwide on its opening weekend. The film, however, failed to outshine its predecessor’s opening-weekend collection in North America. But the sequel has surpassed the overseas debut collection of its predecessor. The video game adaptation is the biggest release of the year to date, with $370 million+ in box office on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s galactic domestic opening

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Super Mario Bros Movie’s sequel collected a massive $190.1 million over the long 5-day extended weekend. The sequel collected $130.9 million on its three-day weekend in North America. It is the 2nd-largest Easter 5-day domestic opening ever, behind only The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $204.6 million 5-day debut.

Records achieved by the film with its domestic debut collections

The Super Mario Galaxy movie recorded the biggest full opening of 2026, more than Project Hail Mary’s $80.5 million debut.

debut. Surpassed Batman v Superman’s debut as the 2nd biggest Easter 5-day opening weekend ever at the North American box office.

It is also the 3rd-largest full opening weekend ever for an animation, and the video game sequel has achieved this by crushing Zootopia 2’s $158.8 million debut.

debut. 6th biggest three-day opening weekend of all time for animations as it beats Frozen 2’s $130.2 million domestic debut.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s global debut

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the overseas opening-weekend gross of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which collected $170.9 million. Meanwhile, the sequel raked in $182.4 million overseas on its opening weekend across 80 markets [via Luiz Fernando]. Allied to the $190.1 million domestic debut gross, the film’s worldwide debut is $372.5 million.

Records earned by the film’s global debut

It has registered the 5th-largest global opening weekend for an animated film, beating Frozen 2.

The sequel has earned the 2nd-largest global opening for Illumination of all time, behind only The Super Mario Bros Movie.

It is also the 2nd-highest global debut for a video game adaptation, again only behind its predecessor.

The sequel has the 5th biggest global opening for a Universal film of all time, behind The Super Mario Bros Movie.

According to Deadline’s report, it is the only animated franchise to have two titles open over $170 million internationally. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and its predecessor are the only animated franchises to have two films debut with collections over $350 million.

Check out the biggest global opening weekends for animations

Zootopia 2 – $559.5 million Ne Zha 2 – $431.3 million Moana 2 – $389.3 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $375.6 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $372.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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