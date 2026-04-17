Tovino Thomas starrer Pallichattambi has opened to a mixed response at the Indian box office. But the Malayalam action drama directed by D Jose Antony has already recovered 10% of its total budget. It has also registered the 4th highest opening weekend in Mollywood within 48 hours of its release. Scroll below for the day 2 report!

Pallichattambi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Pallichattambi collected 1.65 crore on day 2. It was a regular working Thursday, which led to a 43% drop compared to 2.9 crore earned on the opening day. It is also worth noting that word of mouth is mixed, and there’s competition from Pratichaya, Vaazha 2, and Aadu 3.

The cumulative total in India has reached 4.55 crore net after 2 days. Kayadu Lohar co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 45 crore. Within 48 hours, 10% of the total investments have been recovered. It is now to be seen whether Tovino Thomas’ action drama grows or crashes during the remaining days of its extended weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.9 crore

Day 2: 1.65 crore

Total: 4.55 crore

Registers 4th best opening weekend of 2026 in Mollywood!

In only two days, Pallichattambi has surpassed the opening weekend collection of Valathu Vasathe Kallan. It is now aiming to beat Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (6.95 crore) to score the 3rd highest first weekend in Mollywood in 2026. Tovino Thomas starrer needs to earn 2.4 crore more to achieve the milestone. It was released on Wednesday, which means it will enjoy a 5-day extended first weekend, which is a massive benefit.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Malayalam cinema (net earnings):

Vaazha 2: 21.25 crore Aadu 3: 21.02 crore Chatha Pacha: 6.95 crore Pallichattambi: 4.55 crore (2 days) Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 3.30 crore

Pallichattambi Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 4.55 crore

Budget recovery: 10%

India gross: 5.36 crore

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