The Malayalam action-comedy film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies has finally hit theaters. Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film is for hardcore wrestling fans in India, especially WWE fans. The film stars Arjun Ashokan (as Savio “Loco Lobo”), Roshan Mathew (as Vetri), and Vishak Nair (as Cherian), with Ishan Shoukath also in a key role, and a notable cameo by Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

The story revolves around a group of misfits who form their own wrestling club, with major battles and rivalries. It shows how American sports work in the Indian cities. The movie is getting major reviews on the internet. Let’s check out how netizens are reacting to Chatha Pacha on X so far.

Chatha Pacha Netizens Reaction

After watching the movie, the audience shared their reactions on social media. A X user wrote that Chatha Pacha is a pure treat for the WWE fans in India. The user mentioned that the interval was pure nostalgia for a WWE fan and that the movie was a blockbuster.

Chatha Pacha = WWE FAN TREAT 🔥

Wrestling blocks are stylish & high-energy. Mammootty intro ufff ⚡⚡ Dubbing shaky in parts. That INTERVAL 🔥 — pure WWE nostalgia 🛎️ Crowd-popper moments delivered 👌

Blockbuster gauranteed🎯#ChathaPacha #Mammootty #arjunashokan pic.twitter.com/cBZDSU2F1M — ScreenNotesX (@ScreenNotesX) January 22, 2026

Another user has the same reaction after watching Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. He shared that the movie is a thunderous tribute to the Attitude Era of Wrestling, set against a WWE backdrop. The viewer feels that the film is a nostalgic trip for a ’90s kid who used to watch professional wrestling.

#ChathaPacha arrives as a thunderous tribute to the attitude era of wrestling, staking its claim as India’s first film set against a WWE backdrop. For 90s kids, this film is not just a watch; it is a nostalgic trip down memory lane that delivers ultimate goosebumps pic.twitter.com/jNtpVr7LCI — Manu Thankachy (@manuthankachy) January 22, 2026

A viewer shared his review on X, praising Mammootty. He labeled the film as terrific and gave it 4 out of 5 ratings for its pure entertainment.

#ChathaPacha terrific 🔥🔥🔥. Walter entry romanchification @mammukka is pure fire 🔥🔥🔥. Overall a fun & entertaining movie. Worth d watch with a packed audience. A must theatre watch movie with lots of clap worthy & whistle podu moments.

Our ratings 4/5 for pure entertainment — Crazy Views (@MyCrazyViews) January 22, 2026

A cinema viewer praised the acting skills of Arjun Ashokan & Ishan and felt that they stole the show. He hailed the WWE portion of the movie as pure goosebumps and even enjoyed the interval block moment.

#ChathaPacha Near & Entertaining First half 👌 – First 10 Mins of childhood intro portion was well established👌

– After that it dips slightly & takes time to establish character & plot. And picks up fire again towards the 40 mins of interval 💥

– WWE portion was the pure… pic.twitter.com/C4IJ0pX1ed — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 22, 2026

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Reviews: The Final Verdict

With all the reviews on the internet, it seems that if you are a wrestling fan or were a WWE fan in your childhood, Chatha Pacha appears to be a great watch. A wrestling lover will indeed enjoy the film, and the movie may remind you of your early childhood times.

However, a non-wrestling fan may struggle to connect with the film, as it is entirely set in the world of professional wrestling.

