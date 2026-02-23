The Mollywood box office has found its first undisputed champion of 2026! Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew’s latest outing, Chatha Pacha, has officially claimed the throne, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year so far. In a year where the industry is seeing a mix of experimental and mass cinema, this action comedy managed to strike the perfect chord with both the domestic and the global audience.

After a 32-day run, the film is leading the scoreboard with a significant margin over its competitors. It stands tall with a gross collection of 30.62 crore worldwide. It has outperformed other Malayalam releases like Prakambanam and Baby Girl.

Chatha Pacha Worldwide Box Office

Chatha Pacha maintained a healthy balance between the Kerala market and the overseas territories, which is crucial for global success. While the domestic net collection stands at a solid 16.02 crore in India, the overseas market contributed a massive 14.6 crore to the total gross.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chatha Pacha: 33.62 crore Prakambanam: 20.42 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 7.92 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.64 crore Baby Girl: 4.83 crore

Roshan Mathew has outperformed the collections of the most profitable grosser of 2026, Prakambanam. For Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, this success further solidifies their standing as bankable stars. The film is officially a success as it is mounted on a reported budget of 12 – 15 crore and has recovered 100% of its budget with a domestic net collection of 16.02 crore.

Chatha Pacha Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 32 days.

India Net Collection: 16.02 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.9 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 14.72 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 33.62 crore

