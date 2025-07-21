Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew’s Ronth has finally completed its box office journey after 39 days. Despite failing to cross the 10 crore mark at the box office, the film has managed to churn out profits. In 39 days, it stands with a total net collection of 6.58 crore in India and a worldwide gross collection of 9.81 crore.

Surpasses Many Malayalam Films Of 2025

Roshan Mathew‘s film has surpassed many popular Malayalam films of 2025, which stood low at the box office. While it has earned much higher than Unni Mukundan’s Get Set Baby (4.54 crore), Painkili (4.21 crore), and Daveed (6.15 crore).

Is Roshan Mathew’s Ronth A Hit At The Box Office?

Roshan Mathew’s Ronth is mounted on a budget of 5 crore and the film churned out a profit of only 31.6% against its net collection of 6.58 crore in India. However, the film is not a hit at the box office since it needed a total 10 crore net collection in India to be called a Hit.

12th Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025!

Ronth is the 12th Malayalam film in 2025 that churned out profit at the box office. In fact, Roshan Mathew’s film came very close to matching the profit of Thudarum, but it could not. Mohanlal’s film with a budget of 90 crore, churned out a profit of 35.52%. Roshan Mathew’s Ronth, however, surpassed Bromance’s 6.5% profit. Mathew Thomas’s film earned 8.5 crore against a budget of 8 crore and is the least profitable film of 2025.

Ronth Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the thriller at the box office after 39 days.

India Net Collection: 6.58 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.76 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 1.58 crore

Returns On Investment: 31.6%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.05 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 9.81 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan Slashes Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 But Next Target Will Be Impossible To Meet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News