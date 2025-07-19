Buddy cop films are usually known for their action-comedy format, but there have been a few notable exceptions around the world. Ronth is one such film. It takes a different route, presenting itself as a pure drama. The film was praised for the strong performances delivered by its lead actors. After its theatrical release on June 13, 2025, Ronth is now gearing up for its digital debut. Read on to find out the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast and crew, and more.

Ronth Plot

Dileesh Pothan plays the role of a sub-inspector named Yohannan. He is a veteran with experience handling the nuances of the law enforcement profession, understanding how it works and how to deal with various situations. Roshan Mathew, on the other hand, plays the role of Dinanath, a newly recruited civil police officer dealing with some personal issues.

The story takes place mostly over the course of one night and follows the events that unfold during these two officers’ night patrols. Some of the incidents shown in the film are inspired by true events and present a version of the story from the perspective of the police officers involved.

Ronth Release Date & Platform

Ronth will start streaming on Jio Hotstar from July 22, 2025. The film will be available in its original language, Malayalam, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Ronth Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth stars Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Nandhan Unni, Arun Cherukavil, Sudhi Koppa, Rajesh Madhavan, Lakshmi Menon, Baby Nandhootty, and Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Manesh Madhavan serves as the cinematographer, while Mangalath Praveen is the editor. The film is produced by Rathish Ambat, E.V.M. Renjith, Jojo Jose, and Vineet Jain, under the banners of Festival Cinemas banner and Junglee Pictures.

