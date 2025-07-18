After multiple delays and a court battle against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Janaki V v/s State of Kerala finally released in theatres yesterday on the 17th of July 2025. There were doubts about whether the film would release on that day or not, and even the trailer released on the 14th of July did not mention any release date. This was because there were reports that CBFC approval for the Malayalam version had been granted, but approvals for other language versions were still pending, and from what we can observe on BookMyShow, only bookings for the Malayalam version are available so far. Thankfully, the film is now running in theatres. But how is it performing? What are the audience saying? Let’s check x.com for our answers.

X Reviews Say Janaki V Falters in Execution Despite Anupama Parameswaran’s Commanding Presence

On x.com, the audience generally has a positive outlook towards the performance of the titular character played by Anupama Parameswaran, and mixed responses towards Suresh Gopi, the 90s Mollywood action icon.

Overall, the film has received mostly negative responses from users who shared their opinions on x.com. The main issues mentioned include the script, the selection of the supporting cast, the inclusion of noticeable propaganda, and dialogues that come across as preachy.

An excellent relevant plot but poor writing, poor casting except the leads, lack of good craftsmanship and some unwanted propaganda when considering the story. It was just an ok watch for me. And I couldn't stand the preaching dialogues in the courtroom

#JanakiVvsStateofKerala pic.twitter.com/19jUXjU1Q9 — Sreenath Nandipulam (@moviesandsree) July 18, 2025

Some viewers say that while the core plot is relevant, the execution is poor. Others feel it is just another templated investigation thriller focused on an abuse survivor. Looking at the reviews on x.com, the possibility of the film becoming a success seems rather low.

Some users like Kiran stood out from the rest. He seemed to enjoy every aspect of the film. According to what he wrote on x.com, he mentioned that this courtroom drama is a “tightly made” film with “nuanced performances.”

A tightly made courtroom drama that keeps you engaged throughout, Suresh Gopi delivers a commanding, nuanced performance that truly stands out. Anupama Parameswaran performance 👍 The film maintains a steady pace and finishes on a high

A compelling and satisfying watch.… pic.twitter.com/fQW54syDHV — kiran (@kirancsiva) July 17, 2025

Alim Shan criticized the performance of Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav Suresh, by saying, “Dear Madhav, acting isn’t your lane. Not even your street. Park somewhere else, brother.”

#JanakiVsStateofKerala feels like an outdated whodunit with a weak storyline, clunky execution, and very off performances. SG was as bad as his fake beard. Anupama was decent. Rest blaahh. Dear Madhav, acting isn’t your lane. Not even your street. Park somewhere else, brother. pic.twitter.com/SETmX329C0 — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) July 17, 2025

Some users like 𝘈𝘱𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯 are of the view that the core plot is intriguing, but the execution is where it failed. It does not engage the audience emotionally, and for a film like this, that is a cardinal sin.

J.S.K (Janaki vs State of Kerala) Rape survivor vs State sounds powerful, but the film totally lacks impact. No depth, no freshness. Suresh Gopi feels force-fitted, dialogues are cringe, and the whole thing just drags. 🙏😒 Not satisfied.#JSK #JanakiVsStateOfKerala pic.twitter.com/hpGwbAE7O2 — 𝘈𝘱𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯 🦝 (@theappachan) July 17, 2025

