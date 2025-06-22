The release date of the Mollywood film Janaki v/s State of Kerala (JSK) has been postponed. A new release date has not yet been announced. The film was originally scheduled to release on June 27, 2025. According to Times of India, the postponement was confirmed by director Pravin Narayanan. The reason behind the postponement is reportedly the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Did Janaki vs. State of Kerala Receive CBFC Certification?

It was earlier reported that the CBFC had granted the film a UA 13+ certification, which means the only restriction is that children under the age of 13 require parental guidance. So, the content of the film was apparently considered suitable for release.

According to Onmanorama, the film passed CBFC certification without a single cut and was even praised, at least according to that report.

Then What Is Preventing the Release of Janaki vs. State of Kerala?

Although the CBFC had no issues with the content of the film, it raised one major concern. The CBFC has prevented the release of the film due to its title and the name of its titular character, Janaki.

The General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), B. Unnikrishnan, confirmed that the directive was delivered orally. He mentioned that the request was too strange to be put into writing as an official order. According to him, the exact reason the CBFC objects to the name “Janaki” is that the character is portrayed as an abuse victim, and Janaki is an alternative name for Goddess Sita. He communicated this to Onmanorama.

One of the lead roles in the film is played by Union Minister Suresh Gopi. According to Kerala Kaumudi, he directly intervened in the matter, but his efforts did not bear any fruit.

