Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film inspired by his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. This time, he’s a basketball coach working with specially-abled kids. The trailer has generated a lot of excitement around the film.

However, the film has run into one last-minute hurdle. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has required two cuts, and Aamir Khan will not agree to proceed with the cuts. And because of this issue with certification, the film release may get delayed.

CBFC Asks for Two Cuts, Aamir Khan Says No

Reports suggest that the CBFC has demanded two cuts in the film before granting certification. However, according to Times Now, Aamir Khan is reportedly standing firm on his creative vision. He believes the film has been crafted with careful intent and that the scenes and dialogues in question make sense within the context of the story, and, therefore shouldn’t be altered. While there is no official word on the situation yet, the report is also being actively circulated online.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par faces a delay in Indian censor approval due to 2 cuts suggested by CBFC – which Aamir has opposed. He’ll meet the committee again today.#AamirKhan #SitaareZameenPar #TheFilmyGuy #MKTheFilmyGuy #Bollywood #GeneliaDeshmukh pic.twitter.com/6fqgEuyjD5 — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) June 15, 2025

With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. He now plans to meet the CBFC Examining Committee again to present his point of view.

British Board Clears Film, India Waits for Green Signal

While the CBFC certificate is pending in India, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has already cleared the film with a 12A certificate. According to the BBFC, the film includes “discrimination and moderate sex references.” The total runtime of the movie is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

With just a few days to go before its scheduled release on June 20, 2025, all eyes are now on the CBFC’s decision.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali’s Charming Story Of Love & Longing Starring Diljit Dosanjh To Release On Baisakhi 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News