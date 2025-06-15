Jackson Wang is making waves during his latest visit to India, and what’s really caught everyone’s attention is his reunion with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The singer caught up with Hrithik over dinner, which also included the latter’s family and some close friends from the film world. Their meeting quickly became a hot topic among fans and spread widely online.

Jackson is currently in India to promote his upcoming album, Magic Man 2. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, he made a playful comment about being part of Krrish 4, a film many fans are eagerly waiting for.

He said, “He’s doing that. Krrish 4. Yeah. It’s not in production yet, right? I’m in it. I’m the new Krrish. I’m just kidding. I’m sorry, I’m an extrovert. Please accept that. I’d like to mix sh*t up. Maybe, I’m gonna tell him tonight.”

Would Jackson Wang Like To Compose Music For Krrish 4?

Even though he was joking, fans were excited by the idea. When asked if he’d like to compose music for Krrish 4, Jackson Wang was quick to say, “Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like it’s my honour.” He also shared that he deeply respects Hrithik Roshan and often has inspiring conversations that go beyond movies.

The K-Pop star further added, “A lot of time I really miss having a label. Maybe I should sign to a good company. Maybe I should sign to Hrithik. Please sign me I’m in Krrish 4, what I’ve officially announced right now. Thank you. The soundtrack is me, the side cast is me. You probably won’t see me in Krrish 4 because as soon as I come out I die. But you will see me at a screening party.”

Jackson Wang On His Dinner With The Roshan Family

During his chat, Jackson also shared that Hrithik and his family always make him feel welcome. In fact, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, posted a photo of their recent get-together on Instagram, writing, “Jackson welcome and God bless!”

Jackson said he learns a lot from the Roshan family, “His father and mom always teach me a lot of stuff. ‘Hey, be careful of this, be careful of that.’ They’ve been through everything, so I learn a lot every time I meet them.”

While his remarks were clearly in good fun, fans can’t help but imagine a Jackson Wang cameo or a high-energy dance number in Krrish 4. With Hrithik Roshan making his directorial debut, anything seems possible.

The film is expected to begin production in 2026, and there’s already speculation about Jadoo’s return. Whether Jackson is involved or not, his presence has added an unexpected twist to the Krrish buzz.

