The buzz for Krrish 4 just reached a new high as the superhero series is coming back with a new story and a huge twist. Hrithik Roshan is officially taking on the director’s hat for the first time. Moreover, Rekha and Preity Zinta are negotiating to play their legendary roles again, giving the much-awaited installment a nostalgic kick.

According to reports, Hrithik will not only be directing the film but also play an ambitious triple role, portraying characters in various time zones. The movie is stated to delve into the intriguing theme of time travel, and Krrish will have to destroy a significant threat that is common across generations. Action-packed and sci-fi enough, the franchise promises to be pushed to its limits this time around.

Rekha & Preity Zinta’s Return Sparks Fan Frenzy

In a nostalgic twist, Krrish 4 may also see the return of Rekha and Preity Zinta—two familiar faces from the early days of the franchise. Rekha portrayed Hrithik’s on-screen grandmother in Krrish, while Preity played Nisha, the love interest in Koi… Mil Gaya.

As per India Today (Via OTTplay), talks are underway to bring both actresses back in pivotal roles, trying to bring emotional depth and a love story in the storyline. Though official confirmations are awaited, the buzz is already electrifying the internet. If the makers finalize both actresses, then it will be interesting to see how they will reunite all the characters in Krrish 4.

What’s Next for the Franchise?

Krrish 4 is being developed under Rakesh Roshan’s production, though the senior Roshan will reportedly step back from direction this time, passing the creative baton to his son. Additionally, the makers are producing the film in collaboration with Yash Raj Films to elevate the scale and spectacle of Krrish 4 to global standards.

Though no official release date has been announced, Krrish 4 is likely to go on floors in 2025. With time travel, triple roles, and fan-favorite comebacks, Krrish 4 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Bollywood movies in recent memory.

