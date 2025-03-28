The wait is over! Krrish 4 is officially in the works, and this time, it comes with an unexpected twist. Hrithik Roshan is not just reprising his role as India’s favorite superhero but is also stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. With his father, Rakesh Roshan, passing on the baton and Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films backing the project, expectations are skyrocketing.

Since its inception with Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and the follow-ups Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), the franchise has set the benchmark for Indian superhero films. Now, with Hrithik taking charge, fans are eager to see his vision unfold, promising bigger action, advanced VFX, and a storyline that delves deeper into Krrish’s universe.

Yash Raj Films Joins the Krrish Universe

For the first time, Aditya Chopra and YRF are collaborating with the Roshans to create what is expected to be a Hollywood-scale superhero spectacle. Rumors suggest the movie will introduce time travel, parallel universes, and even a possible return of Jadoo. For those unware, Jadoo is an iconic alien from Koi… Mil Gaya. Social media is already buzzing with fan theories, making Krrish 4 one of the most highly anticipated Indian films in recent times.

Confirming Aditya Chopra’s role in the project, Rakesh Roshan said, “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding, and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project.”

Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 yrs you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Adi Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QkRsg8mThU — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 28, 2025

When will Krrish 4 hit theaters?

While most of the details are under wraps, some sources suggest that Krrish 4 is in pre-production. The film will start shooting later this year, with a tentatively set release for 2026.

Hrithik Roshan now takes the reins of Krrish 4, bringing on board Rakesh Roshan as a guiding force, and now adding Aditya Chopra’s blockbuster expertise to the production chain. Krrish 4 has everything it takes to be the most ambitious superhero film ever made in India.

