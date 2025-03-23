Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan first shared the screen in 1995 in the film Karan Arjun, in which they played brothers. The director, Rakesh Roshan, once shared his experience working with the two Khans.

In the Netflix documentary The Roshans, the filmmaker opened up on the tough time he faced during the shoot of Karan Arjun. In a clip shared by Netflix on Instagram, Rakesh Roshan said, “They started losing interest in the film. When a shot is ready, though the sun is setting, they wouldn’t turn up when we called them. They’d come at the last moment, and we had to rush the shot.” Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also revealed, “They (Salman and Shah Rukh) tormented him (Rakesh). They mocked him or won’t cooperate with him.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who also appeared in the documentary, reminisced about making the 1995 film Karan Arjun. SRK shared, “Yes, we (Salman and him) troubled him a lot; because both of us were very naughty, troublemakers. Pinkie ji (Rakesh Roshan’s wife) scolded me a lot.’ You are troubling Guddu (Rakesh Roshan) a lot. I didn’t expect it from you. Because between Salman and me, I was slightly better behaved, at least on the face of it. I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything. It’s all his (Salman) doing.’ We were like two young kids, really troubling a father figure, to be honest.”

Rakesh Roshan also shared some insights about the film’s production process during an interview with Pinkvilla. He recalled, “Young thay, mastikhor thay. Mera kaam yeh hota tha ki, subah 6 baje jaa kar uthana. ‘Shah Rukh, utho,’ ‘aree sir, thodi der aur sone do.’ Salman ke paas jao toh Salman mujhe dekh kar he muh pher leta tha, takiya sir pe rakh leta tha, ‘sir aap vapis kyun aa gaye, sir main aa jaunga 9 baje tak.’”

