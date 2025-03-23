Bollywood enthusiasts’ most debated and wished project is a movie with the three biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, all together in the lead roles. Though the three giants dominated the industry for years, they never came together in a proper film. However, Aamir Khan recently talked about whether he would work alongside SRK and Salman, and his answer generated interest among fans.

Aamir Khan’s Candid Take On Teaming Up With The Other 2 Khans

During a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Aamir Khan was asked about the much-discussed collaboration between the three Khans. While he didn’t confirm any project, he gave a lighthearted yet intriguing response. He revealed that all three (Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and himself) are interested in working together but are waiting for the right script.

Additionally, Aamir expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, mentioning that despite their long-standing presence in Bollywood, they haven’t worked together yet. The Dangal actor said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki hum teenon ko saath mein kaam karne mein maza aayega, aur audience ko bhi humein saath dekhne mein anand aayega.” (I think all three of us will enjoy working together, and the audience will also have a great time watching us together.)

He continued, “Dekho, film ya toh acchi banegi ya buri banegi. Agar film buri bhi banti hai, toh bhi logon ko dekhne mein maza aayega. Bilkul, ye ek accha experience hoga.” (Look, a film will either be good or bad. Even if the film turns out to be bad, the audience will still enjoy watching it. Absolutely, it will be a great experience.)”

His statement not only acknowledges the trio’s unparalleled star power but also hints at the sheer excitement such a film would generate, regardless of the storyline or execution. Aamir Khan’s recent comment has reignited fans’ excitement, and social media is buzzing with theories and ideas. Many believe that if a project with Aamir, SRK, and Salman Khan ever materializes, it would be a record-breaking box-office spectacle.

While there’s no official confirmation, one thing is certain—Bollywood will never stop dreaming of this iconic trio coming together. Will we finally see the three Khans share the screen in an epic film? Only time will tell!

