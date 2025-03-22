Salman Khan’s Eid release Sikandar is arriving with its trailer in the next few hours, and clearly, the buzz and the anticipation for the film is on the lower side. Social media has been discussing how it might be one of the least hyped Bhai films in the last seven years!

The film is already creating confusion due to its Sunday release, with fans clearly pointing out the disappointment of catching the film on the weekend and waiting till Sunday. Meanwhile, others are concerned about the opening day collection that might be affected by this Sunday release!

Discussing their expectations from the Sikandar trailer, fans have been pointing out what the trailer needs to deliver to create some excitement for the film helmed by AR Murugadoss, which is releasing on March 30.

Here are three most important things, the trailer for Salman Khan’s film needs to deliver to generate buzz!

Na Dil Mein Aate Ho, Naa Samajh Mein!

It has been the longest when Salman Khan has delivered solid dialogue on screen. To be honest, the last good dialogue worth remembering was Dil mein aata hun, samajh mein nahi, and it was delivered in 2014 in his action film Kick, which was also an Eid film. Since then, a lot of Bhai films have arrived, but none delivered a solid dialogue, and fans need that urgently!

Please Make Sense!

Fans have seen a few Sikandar songs, but none of them have made much sense. There have been theories about Rashmika being a ghost, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The one thing this trailer urgently needs to do is make some sense and make a connection between Rashmika and Salman!

The Most Important Thing – Impress

The most important thing Salman Khan needs to do with the trailer is impress. It has been the longest since he impressed the audiences with his arrival on screen, forget about box office figures. Even with Sikandar, the superstar, has not been able to impress with any of the assets – neither the songs, nor the poster glimpses!

Hopefully, the trailer will make sure that fans are excited to watch the film in the theaters.

