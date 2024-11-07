Singham Again box office is currently ruling the number game with new records and milestones getting achieved every single day ever since the film released on the ocassion of Diwali and clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

A little credit for all the achievements by Ajay Devgn’s film might be attributed to Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg arrival, as Salman Khan’s cameo was a talking point for the film. However, while Ajay Devgn got Salman Khan’s help to achieve new milestones for the Cop Universe biggie, it was once that he smashed and crushed Bhaijaan at the box office in a Diwali clash itself!

1994 Diwali Box Office: Ajay Devgn VS Salman Khan

It was in 1994 that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s Suhaag arrived on Diwali and clashed with Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna. While one was a superhit, the other tanked at the box office, and there were no points for guessing who won and who lost in this clash!

Suhaag VS Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Collection

Andaz Apna Apna had an opening of only 15 lakh at the box office. Made on a budget of 3 crore, it earned 5.15 crore in its lifetime. Meanwhile, the two Singham Again stars, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, collaborated in 1994 for Suhaag. The film earned 48 lakh on its opening day, 77% higher than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna. Suhaag earned 6.9 crore in its lifetime and registered a profit of 130%.

Clearly, the Diwali clash was won by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. This was Ajay Devgn‘s third continuous Diwali clash after 1992 and 1993, and their second win.

