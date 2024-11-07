What an epic run Singham Again is enjoying at the Indian box office. Rohit Shetty’s directorial has maintained a tremendous hold despite mixed reviews from critics. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cop drama is facing mid-week blues, and there’s only been a considerable drop in box office collection. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 7.

After a smashing opening weekend, analysts were worried about the first Monday, which could make or break its theatrical run. The cop drama passed with flying colors as collections remained in the vicinity of 20 crores. The weekend is around the corner, and thankfully, there wasn’t a drastic fall on Thursday.

Box Office Collection Day 7

As per the early trends, Singham Again’s box office collection on day 7 was 10-10.50 crores. This is a dip of 31-28% compared to 14.70 crores earned on the first Wednesday. The good news is that the figures remained in the double-digit zone. Friday evening will bring cheer, along with another boost during the second weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Singham Again below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 36.80 crores

Day 4: 19.20 crores

Day 5: 16.50 crores

Day 6: 14.70 crores

Day 7: 10-10.50 crores (estimates)

The 7-day total will now stand somewhere between 185.40-185.90 crores. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is performing beyond expectations. At the current rate, the sky is the limit for this cop drama.

All set to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Interestingly, Singham Again is currently clashing at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also arrived during the festivities of Diwali. With its eccentric run, Rohit Shetty‘s directorial is all set to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned 185.87 crores in its lifetime in India.

The upcoming targets are 2.0 (Hindi) with 188 crores and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which raked in 190.03 crores in its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

