The Gopichand starrer Telugu action thriller film Viswam, which was released on October 11, 2024, has ended its theatrical run. While released with great expectations, the movie witnessed an underwhelming run at the box office. It has ended its theatrical run below the 20 crore mark, and it was also unable to recover its budget.

Viswam Closing Box Office Collection

The Gopichand starrer’s India net collections come to 16.61 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 18.41 crore. The film earned only 0.55 crore in its overseas collection. The movie’s worldwide collection comes to 18.96 crore. The movie thus wraps up below the 20 crore mark and has attained the verdict of a losing affair.

Viswam Wrapped Up Without Recovering Its Budget

Mounted at a budget of 24 crore, the Gopichand starrer has failed to recover its budget. It needed around 6 crores more to do so. With its closing India net collection of 16.61 crore, the movie has recovered around 69% of its budget. A significant reason behind this is said to be a lack of positive word of mouth and mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. The movie also faced a tough competition from films like KA, Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar, along with prominent Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Viswam’s OTT Release

The Gopichand starrer has been released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released on November 1, 2024. Hopefully, the film will get a better response upon its OTT release than what it got during its theatrical run. The movie has been directed by Sreenu Vaitla. Apart from Gopichand, Viswam also stars Kavya Thapar, Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil and Naresh.

