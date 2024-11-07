Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran has exceeded all expectations during its opening week run. Boasting strong hype on the ground level, it enjoyed the full benefit of the Diwali holidays. On top of that, the content turned out to be good, making it a combination for a sure-shot winner. In the latest development, the biggie has come closer to achieving a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 6 days!

Released on October 31, the Tamil biographical action drama opened to positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is favorable. Due to this, the film is maintaining good momentum on weekdays. On Monday, there was a drop of over 50% from Sunday, but the Monday-to-Tuesday drop was just 11.33% as 9 crores came in on Tuesday after Monday’s 10.15 crores in India.

Yesterday (day 7), there was a noticeable drop, as 6.80 crores came in. Compared with Tuesday’s 9 crores, it’s a fall of 24.44%. Nonetheless, the numbers are still good, and the overall collection now stands at 111.80 crores net at the Indian box office. With a run of one more open week, the film is heading to become a big success in the domestic market. Its current gross collection stands at 131.92 crores.

In the overseas market, Amaran is already a big winner and has amassed 53 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 184.92 crores gross after 7 days. As we can see, the biggie is just 15.08 crores away from entering the 200-crore club. With this, Sivakarthikeyan will get his first ever 200 crore grosser globally, which will be a huge achievement.

Apart from entering the 200 crore club, Amaran also has a chance of surpassing Rajinikanth Vettaiyan’s collection. Vettaiyan has slowed down now and is below 260 crores gross. Until Kanguva arrives on November 14, this Sivakarthikeyan starrer will enjoy a free run, so it’s on track to surpass Rajini’s film. Of course, everything depends on how big the jump the film takes during the second weekend.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net – 111.80 crores

India gross – 131.92 crores

Overseas gross – 53 crores

Worldwide gross – 184.92 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

