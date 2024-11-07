Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again has been performing really well during weekdays despite poor reviews from critics. This has once again proved that the duo of Ajay and Rohit Shetty is critics’ proof as the film is heading to become a success despite an exorbitant price. Yesterday, the film witnessed its first considerable drop, but the good thing is that the collection remained over 10 crores. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 6!

After a fantastic opening weekend, the Singham threequel maintained a superb hold on Monday, earning 19.20 crores. With a drop of just 14%, it earned an impressive 16.50 crores on Tuesday. As expected, the Maharashtra circuit is performing brilliantly for the film, which reinstates Ajay Devgn’s dominance in the state. Also, the performance is really good in Gujarat. These two states have again helped the magnum opus posted a healthy total yesterday.

Yesterday (day 6), Singham Again saw its first noticeable drop, with collections coming down to 11.25 crores*. If we compare this with Tuesday’s 16.50 crores, the film saw a drop of 31.81%. Nonetheless, the numbers are still good, and the total tally now moves up to 171.95 crores* net at the Indian box office.

With 171.95 crores*, Singham Again has now crossed the lifetime collection of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (165 crores) and Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crores). It will possibly surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang today. For the unversed, Bang Bang did a business of 181.03 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Singham Again:

Day 1 – 43.70 crores

Day 2 – 44.50 crores

Day 3 – 36.80 crores

Day 4 – 19.20 crores

Day 5 – 16.50 crores

Day 6 – 11.25 crores*

Total – 171.95 crores*

Today, there’s a holiday of Chhath Puja in selected states of India, which might again help boost the collection at the box office. It’ll be interesting to see if the film stays above the 10 crore mark.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

