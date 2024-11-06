Singham Again may not have received unanimously positive reviews but that did not stop it from shining bright at the box office. After a fantastic opening weekend, the cop drama passed the Monday test very well. Rohit Shetty has also climbed a step ahead and is invincible now! Scroll below for Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged on the basis of their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So basically, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be allocated to a director if he has a film in a 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Rohit Shetty dominates!

In his career, Rohit Shetty has had as many as 7 films in the 100 crore club, which totals to 700 points. This includes Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Dilwale & Sooryavanshi. Singham Again is the latest addition to the list, earning 144.8 crores in four days.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi host also has as many as 3 films in the 200 crore club (Chennai Express, Golmaal Again & Simmba). This makes another addition of 600 points to his kitty. He also has one film in the top 10 overseas grossers (Chennai Express), which has earned him an additional 50 points.

All in all, Rohit Shetty leads the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking with a total of 1350 points. There is literally no other director anywhere close to him. So it would be safe to say that he is invincible at this point.

Take a look at the top 5 filmmakers in Koimoi Directors’ Ranking below:

Rohit Shetty: 1350 points Siddharth Anand: 1150 points Rajkumar Hirani: 1050 points Amar Kaushik: 800 points Ali Abbas Zafar: 800 points

