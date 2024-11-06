It’s been an entertaining Diwali, thanks to the Bollywood releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but that barely affected their theatrical run. Not just in India, they have also enjoyed a highly favorable response in the UAE. The first weekend footfalls have made it to the top 5 of 2024. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

It was a big box office clash as the horror-comedy and the cop drama released on November 1, 2024. While Kartik Aaryan starrer has been dominating in advance booking sales, Ajay Devgn has been taking the lead in spot bookings. All in all, both Bollywood biggies have been co-existing and performing well despite colossal competition.

First weekend footfalls in the UAE (2024)

It is interesting to note that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have made a smashing weekend debut. They have made it straight to the top 5 footfalls in the UAE by leaving behind 2024 Bollywood movies like Bad Newz, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Shaitaan, among others.

As per Nishit Shaw, Singham Again has registered footfalls of 65.6K and grabbed the #3 spot. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken the fourth spot with admits of 57.5K.

Stree 2 remains unbeatable!

Despite impressive figures, both movies failed to beat Stree 2, which registered impressive ticket sales of 88.4K in the UAE. This is almost 35% higher than the ticket sales of Singham Again.

There is also a surprise entry on the second spot.

Take a look at the Bollywood’s top 5 footfalls of 2024 below:

Stree 2: 88.4K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 70.1K Singham Again: 65.6K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 57.5K Shaitaan: 30.2K

It will be exciting to see how many more records Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again end up breaking in their lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

