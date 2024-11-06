Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and others, continues to mint big moolah at the Indian box office. After a Diwali blast, the film was expected to witness brutal drops, but that didn’t happen. In fact, it surprised everyone yesterday by raking in over 17 crores. Even today, the performance has been impressive, and there is a chance of scoring above 14 crores. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 5 suggest!

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel enjoyed the complete benefit of the Diwali festive season and smashed a score of above 35 crores on each day during the opening weekend. As a result, it made a smashing entry into the 100-crore club in the first 3 days. Yesterday, it registered a drop of less than 50%, amassing a superb 17.80 crores.

Today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began on a decent note, with an expected drop from yesterday during morning shows. But once again, occupancy picked up from afternoon shows onwards. For evening and night shows, it was even better. As a result, 13-15 crores are coming on day 5, as per early trends flowing in.

It’s really a good sum on weekdays, especially for a film that received mixed reviews from critics. Including the estimated collection, the Kartik Aaryan starrer stands at 141-143 crores net at the Indian box office after 5 days. As we can see, the biggie is just a few crores away from hitting the milestone of 150 crores.

Apart from achieving the milestone of 150 crores, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also surpass the domestic lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (151 crores), and it is expected to unleash the feat by tomorrow.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13-15 crores

Total: 141-143 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

