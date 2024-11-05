Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil‘s Bougainvillea is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office, which is quite unfortunate because the film had started its journey on a good note. After the initial momentum, it didn’t maintain the pace, and now, it is falling short of even recovering the budget through domestic earnings. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Helmed by Amal Neerad, the Malayalam psychological crime thriller was released in theatres on October 17. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed word-of-mouth. As a result, the Mollywood thriller failed to earn consistent moolah at ticket windows, and currently, it’s in the last leg of its theatrical run.

On day 19, Bougainvillea’s domestic collection came down to just 1 lakh, indicating that it will soon wrap up the theatrical run. As per the latest update, the film has earned 17.12 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 20.20 crores gross. In the overseas market, it has earned a decent 16.50 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 36.70 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net – 17.12 crores

India gross – 20.20 crores

Overseas gross – 16.50 crores

Worldwide gross – 36.70 crores

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 20 crores. If we compare this number to the domestic collection of 17.12 crores net, it needs just 2.88 crores to recover the entire cost. However, considering the slow pace, it won’t be able to recover it now. So, the film will fail to enter the safe zone and will be declared a losing affair.

