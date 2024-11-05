Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has stunned everyone with its performance. Yes, the film was expected to do well, considering the buzz, but in reality, the power of strong content has taken it well above early predictions. In the domestic market itself, the biggie came closer to the 100 crore mark in just 5 days. At the worldwide box office, it comfortably crossed the 150 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Released during the Diwali festive season, the biographical action drama received positive reviews from all over. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying highly favorable word-of-mouth. Due to such positivity, the film scored above 20 crores on 3 out of 5 days in India. And on the first Monday, it maintained a stronghold and scored in double digits.

On day 5, Amaran bagged 10.15 crores. If compared to Sunday’s 21.55 crores, it saw a drop of 52.90%. Considering highly positive reviews, the film was expected to see a dip of less than 50%, but still, the number that has come indicates that the film is accepted by the audience. Including the first Monday collection, it stands at 96 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 5 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 113.28 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Amaran is enjoying a strong run. In the first 5 days, it has amassed 47.70 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 160.98 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net – 96 crores

India gross – 113.28 crores

Overseas gross – 47.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 160.98 crores

With 160.98 crores gross in the kitty, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Raayan (155.92 crores gross) and Indian 2 (150.94 crores gross) to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. The Greatest Of All Time (464.54 crores gross) and Vettaiyan (258.91 crores gross) hold the first two positions, respectively.

