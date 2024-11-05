Sivakarthikeyan has been winning several laurels for his performance in the Tamil biographical drama Amaran. Fans love his performance as Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie is also being called a game-changer for the actor at the Tamil box office. His chemistry with co-star Sai Pallavi is also garnering a lot of applause. Here, we explore the Kollywood star’s net worth.

Sivakarthikeyan started his journey in television when he debuted with the 2013 Tamil film Marina. However, it was the success of the film Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam that catapulted him into the main league. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. He went on to do movies like Maan Karate, Ethir Neechal, Rajini Murugan, Kakki Sattai, Velaikkaran, Doctor, and Remo, all of which turned out to be commercial box-office successes.

The actor used to charge lakhs when he initially started his career in Kollywood. However, his back-to-back hits solidified his position in the industry and increased his bankability. The Amaran star now charges a staggering amount of 30 crore for his movies. He reportedly enjoys a staggering net worth of around 120 crore. Not only this, but he has also utilized his resources to dabble as a producer, wherein he backs projects of emerging actors who have great potential to make it big in the industry.

Sivakarthikeyan has reportedly charged 30 crores for his role in Amaran. He has produced movies like Kottukaali, Kurangu Pedal, Don, Doctor, and many others. Amaran’s humongous success might further spike his bankability. On the work front, the actor has the much-awaited AR Murugadoss directorial film, which has been tentatively titled SK23. The movie is being touted as an ambitious action thriller flick. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sanjay and Sachana Namidass.

