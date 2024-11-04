The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has been witnessing astounding success at the box office and immense critical acclaim. The Tamil film was released on October 31, 2024, alongside other big releases like Bagheera and Lucky Baskhar. However, due to positive word of mouth, the film continues to see an upward graph in its worldwide collection, which is inching toward the 150-crore milestone.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer’s day-wise collection came to 22.25 crore. This was a slight increase from the film’s 3-day collection, wherein the movie had earned 22.15 crore. The film’s total India net collection now comes to 85.5 crore. At the same time, the gross collections are 100.89 crore. The film has earned a decent 43 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 143.89 crore.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net – 85.5 crores

India gross – 100.89 crores

Overseas gross – 43 crores

Worldwide gross – 143.89 crores

Amaran’s Budget Recovery

Having been mounted at a budget of 120 crores, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer has earned 85.5 crores till now when it comes to the India net collection. This means that the film has almost recovered 71.25% of its budget. This is a positive sign indeed, and the film might soon recover its entire budget after a consistent upward graph in the collections. It needs around 35 crores more to do so.

About The Film

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran also stars Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora and Lallu in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The plot revolves around the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

