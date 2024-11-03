Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has hit the ball out of the park by registering some superb numbers. Considering the buzz, the film was expected to kick off its journey on a good note, but the actual performance has been truly fascinating so far. In the latest development, it made a rocking entry into the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in just 3 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood biographical actioner opened to positive reviews from critics, and even the word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience is highly favorable. As a result, the film stayed unaffected on the second day and witnessed a negligible drop. Yesterday, being Saturday, a jump was seen, resulting in better numbers than the opening day.

Yesterday, in India, Amaran went full throttle in its home ground, Tamil Nadu. It also received strong support from the Telugu states. As a result, it earned a massive 22.15 crores net at the Indian box office on day 3. This is a higher number than on day 1, where the film amassed 21.80 crores. Such a hold indicates that the content has been accepted by the majority of the audience.

At the Indian box office, Amaran stands at 63.25 crores net (all languages), which equals 74.63 crores gross after 3 days. In overseas, too, the film is set to emerge as a blockbuster, and it currently stands at 35 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 109.63 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Amaran:

India net – 63.25 crores

India gross – 74.63 crores

Overseas gross – 35 crores

Worldwide gross – 109.63 crores

With 109.63 crores gross, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has become the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 globally. It surpassed Aranmanai 4 (100.24 crores gross) and Maharaja (109.13 crores gross).

Have a look at the top grossers of Kollywood in 2024 (gross collection):

The GOAT – 464.54 crores

Vettaiyan – 257.72 crores

Raayan – 155.92 crores

Indian 2 – 150.94 crores

Amaran – 109.63 crores

Maharaja – 109.13 crores

Aranmanai 4 – 100.24 crores

