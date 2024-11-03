On Friday, we saw a big blast at the box office as two of the most anticipated Bollywood threequels, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, locked horns with each other. Due to the backing of popular franchises and the ongoing festive season, both films registered a bumper opening. Surprisingly, in terms of overseas collection, Kartik Aaryan’s biggie surprised everyone by scoring an edge over Ajay Devgn’s film on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay Devgn isn’t a big crowd-puller when it comes to the overseas market, but considering the brand value of Singham and the Cop Universe factor, his latest release was expected to dominate the clash right from the opening day. However, Kartik Aaryan’s film surprised everyone by taking the lead on the opening day, which says a lot about the actor’s growing popularity and the pull of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise as well. Also, the genre of horror comedy, which is the flavor of the season, gave an edge.

Singham Again was expected to start at around 10 crores internationally, but it has actually earned a bit more than expected as on day 1, the biggie earned 12.19 crores gross at the overseas box office. Out of this, North America contributed the biggest chunk of 5.18 crores gross. The Gulf contributed 3.23 crores gross. The UK contributed 1.18 crores gross. Australia contributed 76 lakh gross. New Zealand contributed 13 lakh gross, according to trade analyst Nishit Shaw. The remaining collection came from the rest of the world.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was expected to earn below 10 crores on day 1, but in reality, it earned much higher by amassing 12.28 crores gross at the overseas box office. Among the major territories, North America contributed 5.24 crores gross. The Gulf contributed 2.60 crores gross. The UK contributed 1.38 crores gross. Australia contributed 76 lakh gross. New Zealand contributed 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, in terms of overall worldwide collection, Singham Again remained ahead by earning 63.75 crores gross on day 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amassed 55.46 crores gross on the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

