Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is literally roaring at the Indian box office. It maintained a solid grip today after a fantastic start of over 40 crores. Yes, there was an expected drop in the morning occupancy, but it picked up really well in the evening and night shows, resulting in another brilliant day of over 40 crores. In this way, the film has comfortably crossed 80 crores in just two days, which is simply superb. Let’s find out how much collection early trends suggest for day 2!

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Singham threequel opened to poor reviews from critics, but that does not seem to be taking a toll on this magnum opus. We aren’t surprised at all, as it has always been the case that despite negative reviews, Shetty’s films have worked well in the past. Except for Cirkus, Shetty has managed to pull off big numbers, irrespective of reviews.

After amassing a solid 43.70 crores on day 1, Singham Again was expected to witness a considerable drop, as even advance booking trends hinted at the same. In reality, the film has held its ground, with over-the-counter ticket sales going full throttle. The family audience flocked to theatres in big numbers, and that has helped the film stay at the top of its game.

With strong occupancies in evening and night shows, Singham Again is heading for 40-42 crores on day 2, which is an excellent hold. So, after 2 days, the film stands at 83.70-85.70 crores net at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, being Sunday, the film will witness a jump, and it’ll be interesting to see if it manages to go past the opening day number.

The Ajay Devgn starrer will enter the 100 crore club tomorrow, and within the opening week, it will comfortably go past the 150 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

