Kartik Aaryan has indeed surpassed expectations with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy flick was expected to open in the 25 crores+ range but went almost 10 crores higher on the opening day. The advance booking figures for day 2 are out, and a blockbuster Saturday is on the cards. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. It opened to a box office clash with Singham Again but surpassed it in pre-sales like a cakewalk. There remains good buzz around the film, as many are praising its must-watch climax. Despite a lesser number of shows, the horror-comedy is enjoying a better trend at the box office.

Advance Booking Update Day 2

As per the latest update, Kartik Aaryan starrer has clocked in 13.1 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 2. It has witnessed a drop of only 19% compared to the 16.21 crores pre-sales made on the opening day. Around 2.1 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation.

BB3 vs Singham Again

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is witnessing unbelievable trends. It has surpassed Singham Again yet again in the advance booking sales. Ajay Devgn starrer has clocked in 9.80 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on the second day. This means Kartik Aaryan starrer has managed to witness 33% higher figures despite a lower show count!

Box Office Collection Day 1

The official numbers have just been released and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made earth-shattering collections on day 1. It raked in a whopping 36.60 crores, surpassing every possible expectation. Kartik Aaryan scores his highest opener, leaving behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had made earnings of 14.11 crores on the opening day.

