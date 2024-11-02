Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is hands down the biggest film in Indian cinema in 2024. The craze on the ground level is unprecedented, and everyone is eagerly waiting to catch it on the big screen. The craze is on another level, not just in India but also in the overseas market. The anticipation among the Indian diaspora and actual foreign audience is very high, and that is glimpsed through the response at the USA box office. Let’s find out how the film is performing in advance booking!

Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel will be released on the big screen on December 5. The first installment was a big success and became iconic in several aspects, so expectations for the upcoming sequel are sky-high. Globally, it is predicted that the film will clock the biggest opening for an Indian film, crossing the mark of 250 crore gross.

There’s still over a month to go, but the advance booking in the USA has already begun. Yes, the showcasing is out for the premiere shows, and the pre-sales have already started. More shows are being added, but whatever it has got now, the film is enjoying a superb response. As per Track Box Office, Pushpa 2’s 531 shows are listed so far.

As per yesterday’s (November 1) evening update, Pushpa 2 sold 1,780 tickets for USA premieres in less than 24 hours of pre-sales going live. It’s really a huge response, and with each passing day, the ticket-selling rate will witness a further boost. In terms of gross collection, the magnum opus has amassed $43,941 at the box office, which equals 36.96 lakh in INR.

Currently, premiere shows are listed for 168 locations, and the number will increase in the coming days. Among theatre chains, Cinemark Theatres is leading at the box office by selling 1,717 tickets so far for premieres. Regal Theatres have sold 63 tickets so far. Among languages, Telugu is in the lead by selling 1,698 tickets, followed by Hindi’s 82 tickets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

