Sivakathikeyan’s war drama film Amaran is roaring loud and bravely at the box office despite the arrival of the two huge Hindi biggies—Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After a huge opening of almost 21 crore in India, the film’s ticket sales on the second day have already exceeded expectations.

Amaran Box Office Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, November 1, Friday, the biopic of a war martyr, Major Mukund Varadarajan, hit a massive 287K ticket sales on BMS till 9 PM. This number might take a further accelerated turn for a 24-hour cycle.

The total ticket sales of the film on BMS have already hit the 1.3 million mark! The film has been beasting at the ticket window ever since the advance booking commenced.

Terrific Start On Day 2

On the second day, Amaran started on an all-time high, booking 21K tickets per hour on BMS from 7 AM to 9 AM. On November 1, till 3 PM, the ticket sales went to 175K and by 9 PM the total ticket sales from 7 AM to 9 PM hit a total of 287K.

The film has registered a ticket sale of almost 20K tickets per hour on average. Meanwhile, by 3 – 4 PM the ticket sales of the film was running way ahead of all the biggies released this year.

Here is how the ticket sales for Amaran looked on BMS till 3 PM and where did other biggies stand at that moment. A total sales for the second day has also been mentioned in the bracket.

Amaran: 175K

Vettaiyan: 162K (428K)

The Greatest Of All Time: 127K (397K)

Indian 2: 90K (241K)

