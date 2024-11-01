The magic of horror comedy performing like a charm at the box office continues with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ruling the ticket window. Currently the film has already achieved a milestone hitting a total ticket sale of massive 1 million on day 1 itself including the advance booking.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, November 1, Friday, the film managed to register a ticket sale of massive 430K from 7 AM to 8 PM. This is approximately 33K booked tickets per hour on average. Meanwhile, it is slightly higher than Singham Again, which booked 414K tickets at the same time!

Only 3.9% Higher!

Currently, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy is trending only 3.9% higher than Ajay Devgn‘s Cop Universe Biggie. The horror comedy has already surpassed Ajay Devgn in the list of biggest advance ticket sales and now seems to have an edge on day 1 as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the film have hit a total of 1 million on BMS and is swiftly moving ahead to beat the lifetime ticket sales of the Tamil horror comedy Aranmanai 4 starring Tamannaah Bhatia, which recorded 1.02 million ticket sales in its entire theatrical run!

BB 3‘s Peak Ticket Sales

During its peak hour, the horror comedy registered a ticket sale of 53.1K and entered the top 10 list of the biggest peak hours recorded by ticket sales of Indian films of BMS.

Check out the top 10 list of the peak hour ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

1. Kalki 2898 AD: 95.71K

2. Jawan: 86K

3. Leo: 82.4K

4. Animal: 80.15K

5. Stree 2: 69.23K

6. Tiger 3: 66.46K

7. Gadar 2: 63K

8. Jailer: 59.06K

9. Salaar: 54.76K

10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 53.1K

