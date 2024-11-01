Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are roaring at the box office, promising a dhamakedaar Diwali altogether. However, currently, looking at the advance ticket sales of both the biggies, Kartik Aaryan definitely seems to have an edge over Rohit Shetty’s biggie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ticket Sales Before Nov 1 On BMS

Before the release, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy registered a ticket sale of almost 568K on BMS. In fact, it entered the top 10 pre-sales of tickets, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and taking the 5th spot in the list!

Singham Again Ticket Sales Before Nov 1 On BMS

Not only Dunki, but BB 3 also surpassed Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and others. The Cop Universe Biggie managed to register a ticket sale of 421K on BMS, due to the late commencement of the advance booking.

However, both Diwali releases have managed to take a spot in the top 10 and beat Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which registered a pre-ticket sale of 307K. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the second-best advance sales of tickets this year after Stree 2, followed by Singham Again at number 3, pushing Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter at number 4 in the list of top 10 2024 releases.

Here are the best pre-sales of tickets on BMS in the last 2 years in Bollywood.

1. Jawan: 1653K

2. Animal: 1264 K

3. Stree 2: 926K (including paid previews)

4. Tiger3: 738K

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568K

6. Dunki: 533K

7. Singham Again: 421K

8. Fighter: 307K

Who Will Win The Battle?

The battle has intensified with the release of both films in the theaters. Currently, while Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy has registered a ticket sale of 30K on BMS in the last hour, Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie is running behind with 28K sold tickets on BMS in the last hour.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

