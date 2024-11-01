Kartik Aaryan is back with the horror comedy world of Anees Bazmee with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the original has gone through many changes in part 2 and is returning with Vidya Balan in part 3 along with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. However, do you know that the OG part was not an original?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa VS Manichitrathazhu

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a scene-to-scene remake of a 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu! The only difference being the Malayalam version was a psychological thriller with Mohanlal and Shobhana, meanwhile the Hindi version was made into a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar!

Manichitrathazhu Box Office Collection

Upon its release, the film was a super hit at the box office, and it turned superhit with its re-release this year. The film was mounted on a very meager budget of almost 35 lakh. According to many sources, with the re-release, the film has earned a total of almost 7 crore in its lifetime!

In its entire run, Manichitrathazhu registered a massive 1900% return on investment, earning almost 6 crore or more as the profit made by the psychological thriller.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Budget & Collection

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa was mounted on a budget of 32 crore, and it earned 50 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 18 crore at the box office, registering a return of 56.25% on its investment. The film has been rated 7.4 on IMDb; meanwhile, the OG Manichitrathazhu has been rated 8.7 on IMDb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

