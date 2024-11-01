Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the box office with records and numbers with Singham Again from November 1. The film would enter a massive clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, both films are displaying bright chances to shining at the box office.

In fact, this year, Ajay might bring a bumper Diwali to the box office, ending the lull period ever since COVID. Every Diwali, after COVID, the box office numbers have not displayed any phenomenal change. However, the Maidaan superstar might repeat history.

1st Diwali Hit Of 90s

Just like Ajay Devgn might end the Diwali jinx and deliver a hit after many dull Diwali seasons at the box office, he did the same in 1992, ending a 2-year Diwali lull in Bollywood. Scroll down to revisit this Box Office trivia in detail.

1st Diwali Clash Of 90s

While Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set for a massive clash, the first Diwali clash of the 90s happened in 1990 itself with Anil Kapoor’s Jamai Raja and Jitendra’s Agneekal. Both films tanked at the box office, and Diwali was a flop for Bollywood. 1991 again witnessed a Diwali clash between Amitabh Bachchan’s Akayla and Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor’s Banjaran. Despite Akayla earning 4.6 crore, both Diwali releases were flop!

Ajay Devgn Wins Clash With 1st Diwali Hit

Diwali of 1992 at the box office also witnessed a clash between Ajay Devgn’s Jigar and Sanjay Dutt’s Yalgaar. This time, luck favored and Bollywood got its first Diwali hit of the 90s with the Shivaay superstar’s film earning 5 crore at the box office! Meanwhile, Sanju Baba’s action drama flopped earning 3.3 crore.

Ever since Ajay Devgn has faced many Diwali clashes, winning some and losing some. It would be interesting to see how he would fare with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clash!

