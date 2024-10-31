Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is turning into a rage at the box office with its ticket sales in advance beasting. Rooh Baba and Manjulika are finally unleashing some mantras and chants at the ticket window to make sure that the film opens huge at the box office on November 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Ticket Sales

On Thursday, October 31, Diwali, Kartik Aaryan and his team roared at the ticket window, with 16K tickets sold from 12 PM to 1 PM. The film is selling a massive 266 tickets every single minute at the box office.

BB 3 Ticket Price Range

In fact, a normal-priced ticket in a multiplex, even in a two-tier city, lies in the range of Rs 450 – 500, which is very huge. Meanwhile, the highest-priced ticket is close to Rs 3000 in Maison: Jio World Drive for the luxury class! The lowest-priced ticket is at Rs 63 for a single-screen theater in Chennai proving that the movie is reachable to all the target groups!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Total Ticket Sales

The movie has sold a total of 300K tickets in advance with almost 72,000 tickets sold on October 31, from 7 AM till 2 PM. This is a roaring response to Anees Bazmee’s film that stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri along with the regular cast.

Massive Clash Ahead

The horror comedy clashes with one major Hindi film, Singham Again, and three major South Indian films – Amaran, Lucky Bhaskar, and Ka. All the South Indian films have been released on Diwali, October 31, while BB 3 and Singham Again will arrive on November 1.

