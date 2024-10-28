Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set for its grand arrival at the Indian box office on November 1. Considering the franchise factor and the Diwali season, the film is aiming to make a lot of money. The first target in front of this biggie will be to enter the 100 crore club, and that seems to be an easy task. And whenever this happens, Kartik Aaryan will witness a big jump in Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Kartik Aaryan’s current status in Star Ranking

All thanks to the grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan saw an increment of 100 points in his kitty. For the unversed, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel entered the 100-crore club at the Indian box office, thus fetching 100 points for the actor. Inclusive of it, Kartik currently stands at a total of 200 points and holds the 23rd spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to boost Kartik’s ranking

Considering the buzz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to make an easy entry into the 100-crore club in India, and whenever that happens, it’ll give Kartik Aaryan another 100 points, taking his tally to 300 points. With 300 points, he’ll surpass Emraan Hashmi (200 points), Vicky Kaushal (200 points), Ram Charan (200 points), and Jr NTR (200 points).

100 crores is the bare minimum expectation, and if the content is good, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will easily enter the 200 crore club. Even 300 crores are possible as the genre of horror comedy is in demand. So, Kartik Aaryan is ready to witness impressive growth in the Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

