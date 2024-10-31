Over the years, we have seen Akshay Kumar being part of some well-made remakes. In today’s time, when the exposure to OTT is huge, remakes are considered a curse, but several years back, when the regional content hardly reached the Hindi market, there was a big appetite for remakes among the Hindi audience. One such film is Rowdy Rathore, which benefitted immensely at the box office due to the low popularity of Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu in the Hindi market. Let’s see how both films fared!

Vikramarkudu featured Ravi Teja in a double role. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli and released on June 23, 2006. Upon its release, the Tollywood action entertainer opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It received praise for the entertainment quotient and the action sequences. Among the ticket-buying audience, it received a big thumbs up.

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, Vikramarkudu enjoyed a long theatrical run and was a big success at the Indian box office. It amassed 35.90 crore gross in India, of which 32.40 crore gross came from Andhra Pradesh (including today’s Telangana before separation). Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 11 crore, which means it earned an ROI (return on investment) of 24.90 crore. Calculated further, it equals 226.36% returns.

The SS Rajamouli directorial was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore, featuring Akshay Kumar in a double role. It was helmed by Prabhudeva and theatrically released on June 1, 2012. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics but didn’t stop it from enjoying a blockbuster run.

With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, Rowdy Rathore stayed in theatres for a long and amassed a huge 131 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 180 crore gross. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 60 crore. So, if a comparison is made, the Akshay Kumar starrer enjoyed an ROI of 120 crore. Calculated further, it equals 200% returns.

After comparing both films, we can see that Vikramarkudu stayed ahead of Rowdy Rathore in terms of returns, but both are big successes in their own space.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Martin Box Office (Closing Collection): Reported Budget Of 100 Crore & A Deficit Of Over 70 Crore – A Mega Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News