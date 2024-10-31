The Vivek Agnihotri-directed Kashmir Files, released in March 2022, was an astounding success at the box office. The movie had its share of controversies, too, but that did not stop it from getting the cash registers ringing owing to positive word of mouth. The film starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Revisit

Mounted at a budget of around 15 to 25 crore, the film opened at 3.55 crore. However, the collections only started witnessing an upward graph after that. The film surpassed the 20 crore milestone in the first weekend and attained 26.05 crore. The movie’s first-week collections came to 97.30 crore. The movie’s lifetime collections came to a whopping 252.50 crore. The film became the third-highest-grossing movie of 2022 after Brahmastra and Drishyam. The film gained the super duper hit verdict, which is attained when a movie not only earns an above 100 crore collection but also gets a 200% ROI (Return On Investment). The movie also won a National Award for Best Feature Film On National Integration.

Controversies Surrounding The Kashmir Files

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial did not escape the controversies. The movie was alleged to be a propagandist film by some netizens. They accused the makers of portraying a particular community as barbarians and antagonists. It was furthermore banned in Singapore. Some celebrities like Prakash Raj, Swara Bhasker, and Gauahar Khan also spoke against the movie. However, this did not seem to stop the film from becoming a huge success. The movie also thrashed Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandey, which was its main rival box-office competitor.

About The Movie

The movie also starred Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, and Puneet Issar in the lead roles. The film was based on the gruesome 1990 genocide of the Kashmiri Hindu Pandits. Pallavi Joshi won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the same.

