Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, led by Kartik Aaryan, is all set to mark its grand arrival at the Indian box office tomorrow. Being a threequel of a successful franchise, the film carries an immense buzz, and the makers played a masterstroke by bringing back the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit’s latest addition to the cast. The excitement is in the air, and that’s clearly visible through the day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has managed to create awareness and strong hype around itself. Yes, it’s going one-on-one with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, but that is not stopping this upcoming horror comedy from enjoying its own share of the audience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a great run among the family audience, and even the third installment has grabbed impressive eyeballs so far.

As of 10:00 a.m. IST, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold tickets worth 8.90 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through advance booking for day 1. This includes over 2.68 lakh sold-out tickets. This is a massive number, as there’s still one day to go. As of now, it’s in a position to hit the 13-14 crore mark in pre-sales for opening day.

With 8.90 crore gross, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which sold tickets worth 8.60 crore gross for day 1 through advance booking and was holding the second-best pre-sales for the opening day. Stree 2 is unbeatable at the first spot with 23.36 crore gross. Interestingly, even Singham Again is close to beating Fighter. So, it’ll be interesting to see which film ends up grabbing the second spot in the end.

Among states, Maharashtra is leading the box office game for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by selling tickets worth 1.89 crore gross so far. It is followed by Delhi UT with 1.68 crore gross. Even Gujarat is above the 1 crore gross mark. Among cities, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are in the first two positions, with 1.68 crore gross and 1.44 crore gross, respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

