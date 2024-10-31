It’s raining movies this Diwali. Cinegoers are super excited as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are arriving in theatres on November 1, 2024. However, the makers will be unable to mint box office collections from Saudi Arabia as both films have been banned in the overseas market. Scroll below for all the details!

Saudi Arabia is very particular about the international content played in its theatres. The censor board reviews movies in detail. Any content that has religious conflicts, sexual references, or does not meet their beliefs is strictly restricted from playing in their region.

Why is Singham Again banned in SA?

The trailer is proof enough that Singham Again is based on Lord Rama’s fight against Raavan to rescue his wife, Sita. There is also reportedly a ‘Hindu-Muslim’ conflict in the cop drama, which led to its ban in the region. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is releasing in 1900+ screens in the overseas circuits, but Saudi Arabia won’t be one of them.

Why is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 banned in SA?

As per reports, there are some homosexual references in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is strictly against the beliefs of Saudi Arabia. Kartik Aaryan is, anyway, not much of a crowd-puller in the overseas circuits. So, the horror-comedy was always majorly dependent on the domestic market at the box office.

Amaran also faces a ban?

Tamil biographical action war film Amaran was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2024. The film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has also reportedly faced a ban in Saudi Arabia. However, no reasons have been mentioned.

Amaran has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is expected to achieve milestones at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again box office battle will begin tomorrow. Kartik Aaryan is currently leading the clash in advance booking sales. Only time will tell if the tables turn.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Stop Behaving Like..,” When Amitabh Bachchan Scolded Aishwarya Rai Infront Of Media But Her Response Was Proof Enough Of Their Heartwarming Bond – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News