A lot of rumors have been circulating about Aishwarya Rai’s marital life. Despite Abhishek Bachchan rubbishing the divorce rumors, the gossip mill claims there’s trouble in paradise, and they’ve secretly separated. We stumbled upon a heartwarming video of Amitabh Bachchan’s bond with his bahu. Scroll below for more details!

After her failed relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya found love in Abhishek Bachchan. They fell for each other during the shoot of Dhoom 2 (2006). They tied the knot in October 2007 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Big B’s viral video with Aishwarya

In an old video resurfaced on the internet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seemed quite happy at an award function. She screamed out loud, “he’s the best,” as she addressed the media along with father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. The Vettaiyan actor responded, “Stop behaving like Aaradhya.”

That did not stop Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as she chuckled and continued, “But everybody knows this.” She then teases him further and adds, “Then I will get the liberty to do this” before hugging him again.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Junior Bachchan addressed divorce rumors

It all began when Aish entered the Ambani wedding with her daughter Aaradhya. Eyeballs were raised as Abhishek entered with Big B, Jaya, and the rest of the Bachchan clan. Fans thought it was a hint that they were no longer together.

However, Abhishek Bachchan rubbished rumors as he told Bollywood UK Media, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that [the rumors]. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Veer Zaara International Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s Cult Love Story To Grace 600 Cinema Halls Overseas To Mark 20th Anniversary!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News