The Bachchan family was in shock when the internet was roaring about a bizarre rumor about Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri’s death. The 94-year-old lives in Bhopal and is recovering from a spine fracture. In fact, the Guddi actress, along with her son Abhishek Bachchan, is in Bhopal to be by her side!

But rumors of her death were shocking, and it took some time for the family to process this, verify this, and refute this. Recently, several media reports have claimed that Indira Bhaduri, has passed away, stating that her son Abhishek Bachchan rushed to Bhopal in response to this tragic news. However, these reports have been confirmed as false.

At this time, Jaya Bachchan and her family have not experienced any loss. The family sources have requested fans to remain supportive and to seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.

The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates.

ABP News via India Bhaduri’s caretaker confirmed, “She is eating and drinking and also talking.” Indira Bhaduri underwent pacemaker surgery last year after the release of her great-grandson Agastya Nanda’s film The Archies.

In 2020, the entire Bhaduri and Bachchan family celebrated Indira Bhaduri’s birthday in Bhopal. As quoted by a TOI report, “In February 2020, the Bachchan family had come together to celebrate Indira Bhaduri’s 90th birthday. The celebration had taken place at Bhaduri’s residence, Ansal Apartment at Shyamla Hills in Bhopal. Jaya Bachchan‘s two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita Verma, Rajeev Verma, Nita Ross, and Howard Ross, were seen enjoying the lunch party at a heritage hotel near Bhadbhada Dam. The hotel had made special arrangements for the Bachchan family.”

We wish Jaya Bachchan’s mother a speedy recovery.

